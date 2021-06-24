West Seattle Transportation Coalition, low-low tide, Pride Bingo, much more for your Thursday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Busy day/night! Here’s just some of what’s on our calendar and in our previews:

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC BRIEFING: You can watch here at 10:30 am.

LOW-LOW TIDE: It’s way out, to -3.9 feet, at 11:07 am. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 9:30 am-1:30 pm, and you can join the free Rec’N The Streets beach walk at Constellation at 10:30 (info in our preview)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm online, the realignment process that could further delay West Seattle light rail (among other parts of ST3) is on the agenda, which explains how to watch/comment.

ROBERT IRVING III MASTERS CLASSES: 1 pm for the public (info here), 2:30 pm for musicians (info here) at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW).

FOOD TRUCK BATTLE: 3-6 pm, Where Ya At Matt and visiting-from-L.A. Billionaire Burger Boyz “battle” at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, join organizer Scott in his second year of twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have one.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online – see the agenda, and how to participate, in our calendar listing.

PRIDE BINGO: Special edition of every-other-week Thursday night Bingo at Admiral Pub, 7 pm. Prize for best Pride outfit! (2306 California SW)

(Wednesday night photo by Doug Eglington)

FULL MOON KAYAKING: Special tour with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW), 8:15 pm. Info’s in our calendar listing.

