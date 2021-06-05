WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen contractor’s van to watch for

The photo and report are from Alexis:

My husband’s van was stolen from in front of our house sometime between 8:00 pm last night and 8:00 am this morning. It was locked and parked in the street. We live in the Genesee Hill neighborhood (in the 4000 block of) 51st Ave SW. It is a white 2003 Ford Econovan 250. It has my husband’s logo on both sides and the back of the van – “Toma Construction LLC.” It contained many tools.

We have notified the police. This happened to us about 6 years ago in a different neighborhood, and neighbors found it dumped and emptied out nearby. If anyone has seen it, please contact us at alexislewinger@gmail.com, at 602-326-7262, or at 206-697-5087.