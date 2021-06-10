WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating drive-by gunfire

(WSB photos)

11:28 AM: Police are at 29th SW and SW Henderson [map], investigating a report of multiple shots fired from a passing car. No injuries are reported but police have found at least one shell casing and are blocking the street in the area while they investigate. A preliminary description of the vehicle: Black BMW.

11:41 AM: Photos added. Police at the scene tell us they have now found four casings (that’s one of them in the photo above this line). This happened midblock, in the 8800 block of 29th. Still no additional descriptive information confirmed.

12:09 PM: At least one car was hit by a bullet (above).