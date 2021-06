That’s some of the damage done to a car parked in (corrected) Belvidere this morning by the driver of a hit-run truck. The car’s owner says a neighbor saw it happen on 39th SW just after 10 this morning; the vehicle was described as a “big box truck” labeled Morro Bay Cabinets. That’s a California firm that subsequently told the damaged car’s owner they no longer own the truck. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2021-135807.