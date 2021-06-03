WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter theft, interrupted

That’s the jack left behind by two would-be thieves who tried to steal the catalytic converter from Andrew‘s pickup truck at 45th SW and SW Stevens at 4:45 am today. Andrew says he chased them off; he did not get a good look at the second person but “the one doing the cutting” was a man in his late 20s to early 30s, white, wearing a red hoodie” and, Andrew says, tried to hit him with his Sawzall before fleeing. He is specifically wondering if anyone might have gotten security video of the two and/or their car, which “was parked a block south on 45th Street and appeared to be a black or dark colored F-150. The police asked that if anyone had any footage of the thieves walking back to their car to add it to the police report. He would be holding a Milwaukee red Sawzall and walking southbound on 45th Street around 4:50 AM.” The SPD incident number is 21-136648.