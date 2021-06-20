WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic converter stolen; car vandalized

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN: Carly reports her parents were visiting her in Admiral when their Prius was hit by catalytic-converter thieves last night It was parked on the street near 42nd/College, by the library.

CAR VANDALIZED: A texter reported their partner’s rear car window was shattered by a beer bottle this past Thursday, while parked by her workplace, Les Schwab Tires (WSB sponsor) at Fauntleroy/Alaska. The vandal also “left dents all around the back.”