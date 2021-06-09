SCHOOLS: 2 Lafayette Elementary notes

(WSB file photo)

A little more than a week left in the school year, and we have two notes about Lafayette Elementary:

DONUT FUNDRAISER: The PTA is again selling Krispy Kreme “Digital Dozens,” this week only, redeemable for a dozen original glazed donuts. The fundraising sale is all online, except the part where you pick up the donuts. Orders are being taken here through 5 pm next Tuesday (June 15th). The nearest Krispy Kreme is in SODO, but you also can get a Digital Dozen certificate for family/friends in other areas who might be fans.

SUMMERTIME PLAYDATES: Also from the Lafayette PTA:

WELCOME, KINDERGARTEN FAMILIES! Kindergarten Play Dates are a great way for families and their little lafayette leopards to-be to meet other little leopards joining our school community – come make new friends or re-connect with old ones. Mark your calendars, if you are around, join us for these PTA hosted play dates at the Hiawatha Community Center playground: Saturday, August 14 at 10 AM – RSVP, it helps us to plan accordingly

Saturday, August 21 at 10 AM – RSVP, it helps us to plan accordingly If you know a new incoming family, welcome them to our community and pass this information on!

(Got news from YOUR school? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)