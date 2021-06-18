Remembering Anne Marie Ushler, 1955-2021

Family and friends are remembering Anne Marie (Link) Ushler, and sharing this with the community:

It is with deep sadness we share that on June 8, Anne passed away from cancer.

Anne was born October 1, 1955 to Kathryn and Clarence Link. She spent her childhood in West Seattle, on Pigeon Point, attending FB Cooper elementary, Boren Junior High, and Chief Sealth High School. After marrying Kevin Ushler, she moved to Bothell, and also had a home in Palm Desert.

She had a long career in Human Resources for an inhalation-therapy company, retiring to spend extended time on their boat, Haven. Anne and Kevin traveled extensively – to Russia, Hong Kong, Europe – and loved visiting their daughter and her family in England.

We will miss Anne’s love, kindness, understanding, and truly wicked sense of humor. We will miss singing with her, dancing with her, and sharing wine at sunset in the cockpit. Fourth of July in Poulsbo will never quite be the same.

She is remembered by her husband Kevin, her children Kyle (Mika), Jennifer (Craig), and Lindsay (Justin), her grandchildren Isaac, Faith, Josiah, Jeffrey, and Summer, and her brother John Link (Stephanie) and her sister Linda Byers (Gary).