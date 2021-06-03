Peak rebranding for 1307 Harbor Avenue SW, as much of its space goes up for lease

(WSB photo)

A new chapter – and new name – for one of West Seattle’s most distinctive new buildings.

Thanks to Stewart L. for the tip about the new “For Lease” sign at 1307 Harbor Avenue SW (across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp), completed last year and built primarily as a “campus” for a Korea-based apparel firm, with offices, “light manufacturing” space, and even housing units. Its planning and construction drew extra attention because one of the buildings demolished to make way for it held a longtime West Seattle dive bar, the Alki Tavern (closed in 2013, but not torn down until four years later). The project was completed last year, and at least one business tenant has moved in (WSB sponsor Lake Washington Physical Therapy) – and suddenly it’s seeking one or more new tenants for 21,000 square feet of space – which, according to project documents, is the entirety of the office and “light manufacturing” space.

Digging into the online listing, we find the building now has a name, Denali (after the highest mountain in North America). Office and deck space is offered for lease (here’s the brochure) on five of its floors.

We inquired with the listing brokers to see what happened to the original plan; so far, no reply. We also have a message out to a local executive of the entity that built the project. We’ll update if we get any responses. The listing indicates the spaces are available separately or together – from 2,100 square feet up to the entire 21,000.

SIDE NOTE: Before getting news of the lease listing, we had been researching something else about the building:

Back when the project was going through Design Review, one feature that drew positive comments was a promised “hillclimb” stairway that the public would be able to use to cut through the building from Harbor Avenue to California Way. This spring, we received two inquiries from people who noticed the stairway hadn’t been built and wondered if it was to be added later. Answer: No. We read through dozens of project documents and found one showing the stairway was removed from the plan in 2018. The revision, approved by the city, said that while part of the stairway was “to be supported on old residential foundations,” those foundations were found to be in “no condition to support additional loads.” They couldn’t find a way around it, adding, “Furthermore, SDOT limitations to access to adjoining California Way SW and the steep slope complicates exponentially the construction of this stair.”