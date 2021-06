Tomorrow morning, if you’re riding/walking/driving/rolling/running in the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW, you might notice unusual Seattle Fire Department activity. An “elevated rescue drill” is planned at the Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) condo construction site, according to senior project superintendent Matt Ohlinger. “No traffic impacts, other than a visual distraction,” he says. The drill is scheduled for 8:30 am-noon Friday.