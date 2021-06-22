CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/22/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local pandemic notes, with eight days at most until the planned June 30th reopenin:

BRIEFING TOMORROW: Any chance that vaccination goal will be met before the 30th? That’s one of the things we can expect to hear in state health officials’ weekly briefing at 8:15 am Wednesday. You can watch live here.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Checking the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*111,757 people have tested positive, 51 new since yesterday

*1,618 people have died, 2 new since yesterday

*6,314 people have been hospitalized, 3 fewer than yesterday (data correction)

One week ago, the totals were 111,242/1,616/6,285.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 179.1 million cases worldwide, 33.5 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

CAN YOU VOLUNTEER? Two ways to help fight pandemic-worsened food insecurity – meal delivery in High Point and various roles at the White Center Food Bank.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!