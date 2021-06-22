YOU CAN HELP: Many ways to volunteer with the White Center Food Bank – kids, too!

The White Center Food Bank, which serves part of West Seattle too, will soon lose the National Guard members who’ve been assisting during the pandemic, so its volunteer need is greater than ever. At a reader’s suggestion, we asked WCFB for more info about volunteering – here’s what they sent:

Interested in food justice? Volunteers know what goes on behind the scenes at the White Center Food Bank, and are critical to ensuring that our community is able to access the food they need. We are currently seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, and our need is high.

All volunteer shifts are during our business hours: Monday 9am-5pm and Tuesday- Friday 8 am-4 pm. If you can only help out once a month, or sporadically, please reach out, we’d still love to find a way to help you serve our WCFB community!

Volunteers 15 and older can volunteer alone, with a parent or guardian’s permission. Volunteers 8-14 are welcome to volunteer with a trusted adult in their life. Call or email Heather Crandall at 206-717-2527 or heather@whitecenterfoodbank.org to learn more, or you can apply to be a volunteer on our website at: www.whitecenterfoodbank.org/volunteer-application.

Volunteer Needs

Tent and Shelving Wranglers

Spend a few hours each week creating a friendly, organized grocery store by setting up for tearing down our farmer’s market style distribution. Hours are Monday 10 am-12 pm or 3:45-5 pm, or Wednesday through Friday 8-10 am or 1:45-3 pm.

Grocery Rescue

Rescue food from grocery stores to provide diverse food options for customers as they shop at the food bank. Hours are Monday through Friday 9-11:30 am

Grocery Store Clerks

Come for a regular shift and get to know our regular customers! Volunteers will welcome and chat with customers face to face as they shop for groceries, help customers find what they’re looking for, and will ensure our grocery store is well stocked throughout the day. Shifts available Mondays 12-4 (highest need!), or Weds-Friday 10 am-2 pm.

Arms of Steel Team (Warehouse Support)

Volunteers who want to be more active and build/use some muscle can help us keep our warehouse organized, and assist with large donations of bulk items (either receiving or going out!). Shifts available Monday 12-4 pm, Tuesday 10 am-3 pm, or Weds-Friday 10 am-2 pm.

Also:

Ride your bike with a purpose in your community by delivering groceries by bike for the White Center Food Bank: Every Thursday starting from 9:30 am to 11 am – 30 minute to 1 hour ride depending on route. The White Center Food Bank is looking for 7 volunteer riders to deliver bags and boxes of groceries to neighbors in and around the White Center and Southwest Seattle neighborhoods. The White Center Food Bank uses bags to package their groceries, so each volunteer rider will need to be able to carry at least two 20-pound bags of groceries on their bike. Having a cargo bike or bike trailer is prefered. If you don’t have a cargo bike or bike trailer, let us know – we have a whole fleet of bike trailers that we are more than happy to lend out! We’ll bring them to the food bank for them and you can drop them back off at the food bank after your delivery ride!

Interested in volunteering for this weekly grocery delivery and produce rescue ride?

Just follow these 2 steps!

Step #1 – Click here to fill out our simple volunteer sign-up form for this opportunity

Step #2 – After signing up a link to the route selection tool will be sent to you the Monday before the Thursday delivery rider that you sign up for!