CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/15/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local pandemic notes:

MILESTONE: It was announced today that 70 percent of King County residents 16+ having had either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot J&J. So in two weeks the county mask directive will end.

STAYING THE COURSE: But the governor is saying no to suggestions that he reopen the state early. .

NEWEST NUMBERS: Checking the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*111,242 people have tested positive, 78 new since yesterday

*1,616 people have died, 1 new since yesterday

*6,285 people have been hospitalized, 10 new since yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 110,565/1,607/6,239.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 176.6 million cases worldwide, 33.4 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials’ weekly briefing is at 8:15 am Wednesday. You can watch live here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!