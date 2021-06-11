CORONAVIRUS: Roundup for Thursday 6/10/2021

Local/state pandemic news:

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*110,869 people have tested positive, 152 more than yesterday’s total

*1,612 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*6,262 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 109,995/1,595/6,193.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 174.8 million cases worldwide, 33.4 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

WEST SEATTLE POP-UP CLINIC: You can get vaccinated 11 am-3 pm Saturday at the new South Delridge Farmers’ Market.

SEEKING OTHER OPPORTUNITIES?: Use this lookup. Or call 833-VAX-HELP.

STATE REPORTS: Three new ones out – outbreaks, “vaccine breakthrough” cases, and virus sequencing/variants.

