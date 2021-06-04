CORONAVIRUS: Roundup for Thursday 6/3/2021

Local/state pandemic news:

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES INCENTIVES: Cash and prizes await those who have had at least one shot – here are the details.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*109,995 people have tested positive, 138 more than yesterday’s total

*1,595 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*6,193 people have been hospitalized, 20 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 109,196/1,588/6,129.

