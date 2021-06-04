CORONAVIRUS: Roundup for Thursday 6/3/2021

Local/state pandemic news:
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES INCENTIVES: Cash and prizes await those who have had at least one shot – here are the details.
NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:
*109,995 people have tested positive, 138 more than yesterday’s total
*1,595 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total
*6,193 people have been hospitalized, 20 more than yesterday’s total
One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 109,196/1,588/6,129.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.
WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 172.1 million cases worldwide, 33.3 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.
VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES: Use this lookup. Or call 833-VAX-HELP.
