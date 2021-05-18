WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 5 notes

(Seen along the SW Thistle stairway – photo by Troy Sterk)

Quick notes for the rest of your Tuesday:

STUDENT VACCINATION CLINIC: Seattle Public Schools‘ campus clinics continue – locally today, there’s one at West Seattle High School.

ARTIST AS STORYTELLER: This series of online presentations organized by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) faculty members continues today with tattoo artist Emma Kates-Shaw at 1 pm – info in our preview.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, May 18, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, May 20, 4 to 6 on, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

BRIEF FREEBIE: As previewed Monday, MOD Pizza‘s giving coupons for a free pizza or salad to up to 50 people between 5 pm and 5:08 pm at all locations (including The Whittaker and Westwood Village), in celebration of the chain’s 500th location.

NO WSCPC MEETING: The third Tuesday is usually the night for the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, but the precinct says there’s no meeting this month.

Something for the calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!