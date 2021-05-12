WEST SEATTLE TRAFFIC: Wednesday watch, with major early-morning problems resolved

6:59 AM: Good morning. If you’re just getting going, you missed major early-morning problems, now both resolved. So it’s on with our regular traffic watch

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

415th morning without the West Seattle Bridge:

Low Bridge: Open again after “mechanical trouble” kept it closed to all modes of traffic all night. We’re following up with SDOT to find out what went wrong. Here’s a low-bridge view:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way – The early-morning crash that closed West Marginal has cleared.

1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

TRANSIT

Buses – Metro has just returned to regular routing after rerouting to the 1st Avenue S. Bridge during the low-bridge closure.

Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth WSF route is back to 2 boats after 1 boat was taken out of service last night for crew shortage.

The West Seattle Water Taxi continues on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings; the free 773 and 775 shuttles are running daily too.

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

