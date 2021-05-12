WEST SEATTLE TRAFFIC: Wednesday watch, with major early-morning problems resolved

6:59 AM: Good morning. If you’re just getting going, you missed major early-morning problems, now both resolved. So it’s on with our regular traffic watch
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
415th morning without the West Seattle Bridge:
Low Bridge: Open again after “mechanical trouble” kept it closed to all modes of traffic all night. We’re following up with SDOT to find out what went wrong. Here’s a low-bridge view:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way – The early-morning crash that closed West Marginal has cleared.
1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
TRANSIT
Buses – Metro has just returned to regular routing after rerouting to the 1st Avenue S. Bridge during the low-bridge closure.
Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth WSF route is back to 2 boats after 1 boat was taken out of service last night for crew shortage.
The West Seattle Water Taxi continues on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings; the free 773 and 775 shuttles are running daily too.
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
