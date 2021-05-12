UPDATE: West Marginal Way reopened after early-morning crash

5 AM: Another complication to early-morning traffic – a crash on West Marginal Way. Witnesses say it’s a flipped-car crash. It’s logged in the 5400 block of West Marginal [map]. Police and fire are on scene. SDOT says West Marginal is blocked both ways right now.

5:21 AM: SFD has had to shuffle assignment of medical resources because of the low-bridge outage. In dispatching an added unit, the description of the original crash report was that a car hit a pole, overturned, and caught fire. We don’t know yet about injuries. SPD is calling for an SDOT crew to clean up “foam and debris all over the roadway.”

5:40 AM: Police have just told dispatch they hope to have the southbound lanes reopened “in about five minutes.”

6:15 AM: SDOT says the scene is now completely cleared.