UPDATE: West Marginal Way reopened after early-morning crash

May 12, 2021 5:00 am
5 AM: Another complication to early-morning traffic – a crash on West Marginal Way. Witnesses say it’s a flipped-car crash. It’s logged in the 5400 block of West Marginal [map]. Police and fire are on scene. SDOT says West Marginal is blocked both ways right now.

5:21 AM: SFD has had to shuffle assignment of medical resources because of the low-bridge outage. In dispatching an added unit, the description of the original crash report was that a car hit a pole, overturned, and caught fire. We don’t know yet about injuries. SPD is calling for an SDOT crew to clean up “foam and debris all over the roadway.”

5:40 AM: Police have just told dispatch they hope to have the southbound lanes reopened “in about five minutes.”

6:15 AM: SDOT says the scene is now completely cleared.

1 Reply to "UPDATE: West Marginal Way reopened after early-morning crash"

  • Portside Coffee Company May 12, 2021 (5:23 am)
    Reply

    I hope everyone is okay! Baristas were able to get to the coffee stand today, once the roads open up they’ll be therw to make coffee!

