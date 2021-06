(WSB photos)

About 20 volunteers of all ages showed up this morning in The Junction to place the American flags that fly along the street for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

Veterans were among them – above is Keith Hughes, commander of West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160.

Volunteer help is also welcomed when it’s time to take the flags down this afternoon – the meetup is at 4 pm at the northeast corner of California/Alaska.