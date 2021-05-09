West Seattle, Washington

WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday, with a promising forecast

May 9, 2021 6:57 pm
Another highlight of the week ahead: This month’s West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday night. And the early outlook is for a rainless night, so you might as well just go ahead and plan to check it out. While The Junction remains the heart of the Art Walk, other participating businesses cover the peninsula north to south – from Admiral to Arbor Heights. The official May Art Walk preview already has some of the venues and artists listed – see them here, along with some of the venues supporting the Art Walk with food and/or beverage specials that night. Go early, go late, visit one venue, visit 10 … you can choose how to experience the Art Walk (including online!). P.S. WSAW community co-sponsors include WSB.

