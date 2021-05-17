TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle’s only tower crane will be taken down Wednesday

(2020 photo by Lynn Hall) (WSB photo)

After Wednesday, West Seattle will be without a tower crane. The only one currently in use, at the 1250 Alki Avenue SW project, is coming down that day. The alert from the project team says:

Traffic setup will be on the morning of the 19th and we expect to be completed by 6:00 PM. Due to alternating single-lane usage, vehicle traffic should expect minor delays and will be limited throughout the day of the dismantle.

The crane went up a year ago for construction of Infinity Shore Club Residences, 37 luxury condos.