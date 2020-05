(Photo sent by Matt Ohlinger)

As previewed last night, the tower crane for 1250 Alki SW is going up right now, which means traffic is down to one lane (alternating) until it’s done.

(Photo sent by Stewart L.)

The project team estimates it’ll take until 4 pm or so.

(Photo sent by Lynn Hall)

The project, Infinity Shore Club Residences, is planned for 40 condominiums on a site that previously held five houses and had an earlier proposal – five years ago – for 125 apartments.