ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday watch

6:12 AM: Good morning. More sunshine!

ROAD WORK UPDATES

West Marginal Way – SDOT says the sidewalk work on the west side of the street north of the Duwamish Tribe longhouse will happen this weekend and next – work hours 8 am-3 pm.

35th/Graham – The work zone has expanded into both southbound lanes of 35th at Graham, so it’s one lane each way using the northbound side.

Delridge project – This week’s plan spotlights the 21st/Delridge closure and says Delridge/Orchard is close to completion. Next week’s update should arrive later today.

SW Yancy east of Avalon – Still closed for utility work related to housing construction.

FERRIES/BUSES

Washington State Ferries is delaying the return to 3-boat service on the Triangle Route until June.

The West Seattle Water Taxi continues on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings; the free 773 and 775 shuttles are running daily too.

Metro is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

417th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 18th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.