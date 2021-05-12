RESCUE: West Seattle neighbors team up to get stuck cat down



That cat is one lucky kitty. It survived a close call with high-voltage danger, thanks to determined neighbors who spent hours on Tuesday trying to get it down. Among them, Corey, who sent the report, photos, and video:

Here is a crazy story with a nice ending. We live in the Osborn condos on California Avenue SW in the Junction. My wife was on our deck and a lady below asked if we had a black and white cat and pointed to the telephone pole in the alley behind our condo. There was a fluffy black and white cat about 45 feet above the ground balanced on a 3″ piece of metal on a telephone pole. Various neighbors called the fire department, electric company, animal control pleading for someone to help get this cat down.

Pastor Ron from (First Lutheran Church of West Seattle) and neighbor Dominic tried to use a 40-foot ladder to get the cat down, but the ladder was not tall enough. I visited the local fire department and spoke with fire chief. Two police cruisers ended up in the alley and two concerned officers helped by calling the public utility requesting assistance. After about two hours of neighbors placing calls and assistance from the Seattle Police, Seattle City Light came out with its lift and rescued the cat.

The City Light worker indicated that the cat was straddling a couple live wires and one bad step could have ended this cat’s life. The cat was successfully rescued and ran off to its home!