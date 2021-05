Ben‘s mother asked us to post this request for help finding him,

She says he is 16, 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen when dropped off at Lincoln High School in North Seattle at 11:30 am Monday, but is believed to be with a girl who attends Chief Sealth International High School, and Ben’s mother says he’s been seen at Roxhill Park, as well as in Tukwila.

A police report is filed; call 911 if you see him. You can refer to case 2021-108016.