(WSB photo from Memorial Day 2018)

Making a comeback this year: Holiday flags in the West Seattle Junction. They’ll go up for Memmorial Day (Monday, May 31st), says Lora Radford of the West Seattle Junction Association, with the assistance of American Legion veterans, and volunteers of all ages are welcome to help. Meet outside Cupcake Royale (northeast corner of California/Alaska) at 9 am Memorial Day to help put them up, and/or same place at 4 pm that day to help take them down.