Another Nisqually Earthquake anniversary. Two simple ways to get ready for future quake

24 years ago today, the 6.8-magnitude Nisqually Earthquake rocked West Seattle and the rest of the region. Another big quake could be years away – or minutes away. Before the anniversary ends, we want to remind you about two simple ways to prepare for possible future quakes:

#1 – Know the location of your nearest Emergency Communication Hub. If an earthquake or other disaster interrupts normal communication, this is where you’ll be able to go to connect with neighborhood volunteers who in turn are communicating with authorities. (And if there’s not one close to you, volunteer to start one!)

#2 – Get going on your own “flee bag” – and learn other preparedness tactics – at a free “Ready Freddy” party with West Seattle preparedness coach Alice Kuder. She has two more scheduled in March – you can register here.