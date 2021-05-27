LIBRARIES: Hours expanding at branches open for in-building services

(Southwest Branch, WSB file photo)

The Seattle Public Library isn’t adding more West Seattle branches to the in-building “open” list yet – but the one that is allowing people inside will expand its hours and capacity next week. As of Tuesday (June 1st), Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) will be open 10 am-6 pm, Tuesdays-Saturdays, at 50 percent capacity. That will be divided into two public-use sessions – 10 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 6 pm, with a cleaning break between them. You’ll still be able to pick up on-hold items during the break, though. SPL will also start phasing in browsing, too.