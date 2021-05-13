HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk on a warm May night

Painter LCP (Lester C. Pearson) is one of the artists you can meet during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. LCP is at Snip-Its (4506 California SW) until 8:30 pm, showing paintings of musical artists who have inspired him.

Also in The Junction, we visited CAPERS (4525 California SW).

Abstract pencil artist Jan Dale Koutsky is featured tonight, there until 7 pm.

See featured artists and food/beverage venues – specials when you mention you’re out for the Art Walk! – by going here. Art Walk night is a great time to explore local businesses as well as discover local art. Second Thursday every month, year-round.