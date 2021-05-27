CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/27/2021 roundup

Big day in pandemic news:

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: The average number of new cases each day is down 64 percent from the peak of the most recent surge, said Dr. Jeff Duchin. “Incidence rates among all groups are decreasing. … We’re moving in the right direction but not down as far as we want to be.” The B.117 variant remains the most common variant detected in our state – which means “the viruses out there are better at spreading person to person among the unvaccinated.” If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at “significant risk,” he said – higher risk than you were a year ago. See the briefing video here.

NEWEST NUMBERS: As for the exact numbers … here’s the update from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*109,196 people have tested positive, 251 more than yesterday’s total

*1,588 people have died, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*6,129 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the three totals we are now tracking were 107,871/1,566/6,072.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 168.7 million cases worldwide, 33.2 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

BREWPUB POP-UPS: One in West Seattle and one in White Center Friday afternoon/evening.

OTHER VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES: Use this lookup. Or call 833-VAX-HELP.

NEED FOOD? Grab-n-go distribution tomorrow at Highland Park Elementary.

CITY’S PLAN FOR FEDERAL RELIEF MONEY: Here’s what was announced today; for a few more details, go here.

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!