YOU CAN HELP: Online silent auction to support preschoolers

Up for a little late-night bidding? Just 26 hours to go in this online silent auction for two local nonprofit preschools. We just found out about it toaay in this note from Areli Enriquez:

Our annual silent auction is underway, and virtual for the first time due to the pandemic! For the past thirteen years, Refugee and Immigrant Family Center & SouthWest Early Learning Bilingual Preschools have provided high-quality, culturally enriching preschools, serving families in and around our West Seattle/White Center and Burien community.

Many of the children we serve come from lower-income families that do not have the resources to go on field trips, learn a second language, explore hands-on interests, or be provided a high-quality preschool education for free or low cost. The money we raise through this Silent Auction will significantly benefit the children, our classrooms, and teachers alike.

Our goal is $30,000 and with only one day left in the auction. we really need the community support to help reach our goal!! We have plenty of items to bid on and if nothing catches your fancy, donations are also highly welcomed! Our auction website is charityauction.bid/swelrifcauction and to learn more about RIFC, go here: refugeeandimmigrantfamilycenter.org and to learn more about SWEL, go here: southwestearlylearning.org.