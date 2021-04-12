YOU CAN HELP: Duwamish Alive! on Saturday

(WSB photo from spring 2018 Duwamish Alive!)

The twice-annual Duwamish Alive! event is back, and you have two ways to be part of it this Saturday (April 17th):

This Saturday, communities in the Green-Duwamish watershed will be celebrating Earth Month by participating in restoring habitat along the Green-Duwamish River and offering the self guided Green-Duwamish Journey. Several volunteer opportunities are still available, including the Heron’s Nest site:

Volunteer at Heron’s Nest restoration site in West Seattle, stewarded by the Duwamish Tribe and Shared Spaces as they restore native habitat on this site along with additional activities. Volunteers will be weeding, mulching, planting, and helping Seattle Tool Library build needed items. Email: heronsnestoutdoor@gmail.com

2021 Green-Duwamish Self Guided Journey

Community members are also encouraged to learn more about the Green-Duwamish River by visiting many of its environmental, historical and culturally significant sites on the Green-Duwamish Journey, provided in a booklet with activities families can enjoy while visiting the sites. The booklet can be downloaded from DuwamishAlive.org, with coordinating learning packets from Nature Vision for grades K-12.