What’s happening on your West Seattle Saturday

After a high of 79 on Friday, we might get past 80 degrees today. Here’s some of what’s scheduled:

LAST DAY OF COVID-19 TESTING AT SWAC: After today, the city-run site at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) becomes vaccinations-only. If you’re looking for a testing appointment today, go here.

FREE COMPOST: Starting at 9 am and going until it’s gone – which could be relatively quickly – bring your own container and shovel to get up to a half-yard of free compost at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) north parking lot.

FREE SHREDDING: 10 am-1 pm, you can bring up to three boxes of paper for free shredding at this drive-up/walk-up event at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor).

DUWAMISH ALIVE! VOLUNTEERING: 10 am-3 pm, the twice-yearly multi-site mega-work party – here’s where help’s needed.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The University of Washington continues hosting a tournament at Alki today, with play starting at 10 am.

DONATE CAR SEATS: 11 am-2 pm, WestSide Baby‘s White Center hub (10002 14th SW) would love to accept your gently used or new donations – details in our preview.

WYATT’S JEWELERS ANNIVERSARY SALE: 10 am-6 pm at Westwood Village, the 16th-anniversary celebration at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) continues with 10 percent off everything in the shop.

QUALITY CLEANERS PICKUP, DAY 1: Noon-4 pm, it’s the first of three days for customers who still have items at the closed cleaners (2601 California SW) to go in and retrieve them – unclaimed items will be donated. Mask required; one person in the shop at a time.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room (5910 California SW) is open for tasting, glasses, and bottle sales.

