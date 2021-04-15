Alki Community Council, West Seattle Timebank, and what else is ahead for your West Seattle Thursday

(Monday photo by Bob Burns – The Brothers and M/V Chimacum seen from Weather Watch Park)

A few notes before we get further into the day:

NO, IT’S NOT TAX DAY: In case you lost track – this year’s IRS deadline was moved to May 17th.

SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE: Last call! Two Rotary Club of West Seattle college-scholarship applications are due today – details here.

LEARN TO BUILD A RESUME: Seattle Public Library and South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) are among the presenters of this free 3 pm online workshop. Our calendar listing includes registration information.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Thursday, April 15, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: 6:30 pm online, celebrate Earth Day by learning from two community groups’ success. Email westseattletimebank@gmail.com to get the link for attending. More info in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Third Thursday means ACC meets tonight, 7 pm online. Crime, development, and equity are among the scheduled topics, and if you have a community concern, bring it. Attendance info: