SCHOLARSHIPS: 4 more days to apply for 2 offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle

Got someone in your household who could use more money for college? Next Thursday is the deadline to apply for two scholarships offered by the Rotary Club of West Seattle. We announced the first one last month – a $6,000 scholarship from the West Seattle Rotary Past Presidents’ Scholarship Fund. In addition to that, the Rotary is continuing to accept applications for this:

The Gambriell Scholarship is another offering that can be awarded to any student in Seattle, but preference is given to those who reside in West Seattle and those who would not be able to attend college or further their education without the scholarship. Variable amounts are awarded each year, depending on how many students apply. The Gambriell award is for one year and is annually renewable. Recipient(s) must re-apply for consideration each year before the stated deadlines.

The Rotary will accept applications for both through Thursday (April 15th) – applications are available here (though the Gambriell deadline is listed there as April 1st, the club has extended that two weeks).