West Seattle Summer Fest 2021: Here’s what will and won’t happen

Just announced by the West Seattle Junction Association: The Summer Fest plan for this year. It’ll be another year without the traditional mega-street party. But other fun is planned – here’s the announcement:

For 39 years, the biggest festival in West Seattle has continued to evolve, starting out as the Sidewalk Sale, then the Street Fair, and now Summer Fest – it’s been a three-day celebration in the West Seattle streets and a tradition for many families. The festival has been a July tradition in West Seattle since 1982, the same year Seattle became the Emerald City. Even prior to the West Seattle bridge being built (but that’s another story…).

After much discussion, the Junction has made the safest decision for the community for the second year in a row, to cancel the in-person 2021 Summer Fest – July 9-11th. Bringing 35,000 of our favorite community members together isn’t safe, but that doesn’t mean the heart of Summer Fest and the Sidewalk Sale will be forgotten. We are planning (and hopeful) we will rise like a vaccinated Westside phoenix to bring back Summer Fest stronger than ever July 15th – 17th, 2022 (this being the 40-year anniversary!).

We’ll continue to monitor all health regulations, and sincerely hope the Junction merchants can show appreciation of the outpouring of community support by bringing you a combination of the good ol’ fashioned roots of the festival – The Sidewalk Sale – along with the popular boxes and tote bags full of Summer Fest feelings. There’s going to be plenty of ways to celebrate all the West Seattle goodness we’ve stored up through this pandemic.

Summer Fest Events 2021

July 8th: Paint and Sip Art Walk night – virtual

July 9th and 10th: sidewalk sale (no street closure) 11 AM to 6 PM

July 9th: Music Trivia Night w/Pegasus Books (with a band set) 7 PM

July 10th: Mayoral Virtual Town Hall – moderated by West Seattle Blog

July 10th: Beer Tasting (w/kettle corn, meat, cheese) – virtual (with a band set)

Kids: Summer Fest craft and summer box

All boxes and tote bags, along with trivia night spots, will go on sale May 11th.