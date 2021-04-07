WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Students’ message for senator

If you were on or near the Fauntleroy ferry terminal at mid-afternoon, you might have seen those students sending a message they hope will be heard thousands of miles away. They’re from the Summit Atlas hub of the Sunrise Movement, which organizer Hannah Lindell-Smith describes as “a youth-led organization to stop the climate crisis and create good jobs in the process.” Today, school hubs around the city were holding actions like this to send a message to U.S. Senator Patty Murray, asking her, Hannah says, “to stand up for our generation’s right to good jobs and a livable future and sign onto the Green New Deal and Good Jobs For All Pledge.”