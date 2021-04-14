WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Merchandise-laden white van stolen

Amy hopes you can help find her van and/or the merchandise that was inside it:

My white 2009 Ford E-250 cargo van was stolen from our apartment building garage, 3622 California Ave SW, yesterday 4/13 between 4:45-6:30 pm. We have both keys to the vehicle, so it was rigged to start. The van is a business vehicle, so it was stolen with a significant amount of retail inventory consisting of artisan clothing and home decor. The van was full of blue plastic storage boxes containing our inventory and retail fixtures (canopy tent, rolling rack, etc.).

The license plate number is C15608T. (Here) is a photo of the same make/model/year as our van. On our van, the front plastic bumper is sagging on the right side, and the metal bumper is pushed in with some breakage to the headlight. The right back bumper is also pushed in. The is a small number 4 on the upper window of the driver’s side door.

Our inventory is stored inside the van in blue Sterilite boxes (photo). These are just as valuable for us to retrieve as the car, so any boxes found would be greatly appreciated!