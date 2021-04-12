WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Tagging vandalism cleaned up

Thanks to Conrad for sending the photo! City crews were out today cleaning up some of the tagging that vandals have been doing on the West Seattle Bridge. Conrad (who has organized recent volunteer cleanups on the ground in the area) told us, “I wanted to shout out SDOT and SPU for spending the morning removing several audacious graffiti tags on the WS Bridge. These tags were a highly visible stain on our peninsula that has already been tested so greatly over the past year with the bridge closure. Huge kudos to all involved in the removal!!” We have some followup questions out to SDOT and will add anything more we find out.