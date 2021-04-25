VACCINATION: Thousands of city appointments available

For a while, the city was quite guarded about vaccination appointments – even canceling ones made via links that they claimed were shared without authorization. Then, just days ago, they were sending special signup codes to people on the waitlist. Suddenly today, a direct link is being widely and officially shared for ~20,000 appointments available at the city’s hubs, including West Seattle’s hub at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Anybody 16 and up who hasn’t been vaccinated yet can start here.