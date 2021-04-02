West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: Saturday clinic in High Point

April 2, 2021 11:11 am
If you are eligible and looking for vaccine, a pop-up clinic tomorrow (Saturday, April 3rd) in West Seattle has openings. The clinic is run by health-care organization Pliable and will be at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way). Organizers say the BIPOC community is the priority but the overarching goal is to make sure the appointments get filled, so they’re open to all. Register here. Note that they will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

