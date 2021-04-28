MOTHER’S DAY: Here’s a way to support local businesses and local students

The intrepid fundraisers of the Alki Elementary PTA have a Mother’s Day plan, open now for online shopping:

Mother’s Day is coming and it is time to honor those amazing women in our lives who are our ultimate nurturers.

A day of rest, mollycoddling and appreciation for the best. But what does one do for the one who does it all?

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA PRE-SALE TO THE RESCUE!

We are here to help you make her day nothing short of magnificent (foot rub not included).

Shop our curated collection of local goods to save time, support local, and make mother feel superior. Our Mother’s Day Shop is open – get your orders in by May 2nd!

alkipta.square.site Everything from Breakfast in Bed bagels from Eltana, Fresh Market Flowers from Lee Lor Gardens, Decadent Chocolate from Joe Chocolate Co., Seattle Candle Company Candles, Brush + Mallet Mother’s Day Cards, And Beautiful Hand-Crafted Remembrances! Curbside pickup offered Saturday, May 8th (bonus points for being prepared!) from:

ALAIR GIFT SHOP, 3270 California SW, from 1-3 pm

So if you support a PTA fundraiser, where does the money go? We asked Alki PTA; here’s the reply:

When the pandemic hit, Alki PTA moved swiftly, creatively, and with great purpose to help our Alki community. We have fed those on the front lines, raised money to feed and care for our families at Alki, partnered with small local businesses prioritizing support of our greater local community, brought forward a legislative initiative to increase awareness and funding around mental health services within schools, provided Alki families with multiple opportunities for family engagement, connected parents to other parents for conversation and support, encouraged healthy habits and activity through virtual events and a season-long Alki-a-thon, and provided funding to Alki Elementary for much needed support staff including a half-time social worker, academic interventionist and additional nurse staff hours. We are extremely proud of our efforts and the people behind them. We value and appreciative all who have supported our fundraising efforts during the most challenging year we have all known in our lifetimes.

You can find fundraisers we’ve spotlighted – school and otherwise – in this WSB archive. Got an announcement? westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get it to us – thank you!