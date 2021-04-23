Les Schwab Tires: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Les Schwab Tires as a new WSB sponsor. When businesses join the WSB sponsor team, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves, so here’s what Les Schwab Tires would like you to know:

Les Schwab Tires is a Proud WSB Sponsor

Les Schwab Tires is known for doing the right thing and their focus on safety. Now, they’re also known as a WSB sponsor. The West Seattle Les Schwab offers the community free pre-trip safety checks and free flat repair on most vehicles along with a long list of other services to add safety to your next outing or commute.

Where to find the West Seattle Les Schwab

The store is easy to find in the Junction neighborhood. They’re part of the community at the corner of SW Alaska and Fauntleroy Way SW, across the street from Fire Station 32. (Here’s a map.)

Schedule your pre-trip safety check at lesschwab.com, or stop by the store anytime. They’ll inspect your tires and wheels, and give your steering, battery, brakes, suspension, and alignment a visual once-over. If your vehicle checks out, they’ll send you on your way — free of charge.

Les Schwab Tires. Where doing the right thing matters.

We thank Les Schwab Tires for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.