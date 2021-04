A week and a half ago, we reported the answer to the question many had been asking for months – would Sunfish Seafood reopen? The answer was “yes, within a few weeks,” and today the fish-and-chips-and-more restaurant has kept its promise. After a tip from commenter Zoey, we went to Alki to verify. Sunfish is indeed open, and its hours are Wednesdays-Sundays, 11 am-8 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.