BIZNOTE: Yes, Sunfish Seafood on Alki WILL reopen

March 29, 2021 2:56 pm
So many have asked – via email, text, even in the WSB Community Forums – and now we have an answer: Yes, Sunfish Seafood – the fish-and-chips-and-more restaurant at 2800 Alki SW – WILL reopen. While Sunfish fans are used to its annual vacation closure, for example, this shutdown has been longer, so many were worried. In a brief conversation today, the restaurant’s owner, Michael Vassiliou, told us that while it’s been a tough year, keeping track of all the changing business requirements (among other things), he does hope to reopen Sunfish within a few weeks.

