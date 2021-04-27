CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan J. Cox released from prison

According to the VINE service, as well as a notification message received by his victim, Ryan J. Cox is out of prison. He had been in custody since August 8, 2017, when he was arrested for stabbing a man in Gatewood. In January 2019, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, and the next month, he was given a five-year sentence. Cox had a history of high-profile West Seattle incidents going back to 2009, as detailed in this WSB report the day after the 2017 stabbing. So far we don’t have details about his whereabouts post-release, nor about his time in the state prison system, though the timing of his release indicates the sentence was reduced by “time off for good behavior.” We obtained the photo at right from the state Department of Corrections, which says it was taken last year. Cox is now 43 years old. His prison time was to be followed by 18 months of community custody, our state’s version of parole, which means that wherever he is, he will have to check in with a DOC officer regularly.