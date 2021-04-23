COUNTDOWN: 2 days until Fauntleroy Church’s Recycle Roundup

(#SB photo from fall 2018 Recycle Roundup)

One more reminder – Sunday is the day for Fauntleroy Church‘s first Recycle Roundup since before the pandemic. It’s a drive-up/ride-up, free-of-charge event in the church parking lot – Sunday (April 25th), 9 am-3 pm. 1 Green Planet will be there to accept recyclables as listed here. The church is at 9140 California SW (map). Though you’re asked to stay in your vehicle, please wear a mask.

P.S. This happens rain or shine, so if Sunday’s soggy, don’t worry, this will still happen.