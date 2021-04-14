CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/14/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic toplines:

ELIGIBILITY EVE: Thursday’s the day all those months of often-confusing vaccine-eligibility rules end – everyone 16 and up in our state is eligible. That means 1.5 million more people eligible, according to the state’s newest vaccination-situation report.

J&J VACCINE STATUS: The special FDA committee reviewing the situation of a rare possible side effect decided Wednesday to keep the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on nationwide “pause.”

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – note that the source page mentions a data adjustment, which might explain the fluctuating numbers:

*92,158 people have tested positive, 356 more than yesterday’s total

*1,489 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*5,490 people have been hospitalized, 32 more than yesterday’s total

*1,001,280 people have been tested, 8,878 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 90,026/1,480/5,408/986,427.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah happened this morning. Watch the briefing here. Among the topics, an update on “vaccine breakthroughs” – see that info here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING THURSDAY: Gov. Inslee plans a 2:30 pm briefing/media Q&A. It’ll be streamed here.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT … here are links to try:

*If you’re looking for a city-site appointment, note that they canceled appointments they claim were posted on unspecified “social media” without authorization. The official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if traveling a distance is not a barrier – Beth recommends this lookup.

