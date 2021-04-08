CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/7/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*90,026 people have tested positive, 283 more than yesterday’s total

*1,480 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,408 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*986,427 people have been tested, 335 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 88,067/1,464/5,331/969,956.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

$ FOR ‘SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATORS’: Nightclubs, movie theaters, and other venues hit especially hard by pandemic shutdowns will be able to apply for grants from a new fund. Starting Thursday, the city is offering technical assistance.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah happened this afternoon. Vaccination was as usual a big topic. On some recent days, the state says, 80,000 shots were administered. Watch the briefing here.

IF YOU’RE VACCINE-ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR IT … here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco, Bartell Drugs

*Sea Mar clinics

