CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/1/2021 roundup

Vaccination news tops tonight’s roundup:

VACCINATION SITUATION: An average of 56,000 people are getting vaccinated every day in our state, according to the weekly Department of Health briefing. And supplies are increasing – next week will see 460,000 more doses arrive. The state says the gap is closing between what providers are requesting and what the state is getting. (Here’s the latest detailed vaccine-distribution report.)

SNEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the latest on King County, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – today’s cumulative totals:

*88,369 people have tested positive, 302 more than yesterday’s total

*1,466 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,345 people have been hospitalized, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*972,246 people have been tested, 2.290 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 86.373/1,458/5,251/956,675.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 129.5 million cases worldwide, 30.5 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

BACK TO SCHOOLS: The Seattle district and teachers’ union announced a tentative agreement today for getting middle- and high-school students back to some in-person learning as of April 19th.

FREE FOOD ON FRIDAY: Two 2-5 pm food-box events tomorrow – at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) and at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

LOOKING FOR VACCINE BY PHONE: You can use this hotline – 800-525-0127.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE ONLINE: Try these links:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!